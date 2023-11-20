LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Texas Blood & Tissue and University Medical Center located at 602 Indiana Avenue will host a blood drive to “help build the supply” during the holiday season on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., according to a press release.

Dr. Samantha Ngamsuntikul, Medical Director of South Texas Blood & Tissue said that “We rely on the generosity of our community to ensure a stable blood supply throughout the year, and the holiday season is no exception.”

According to the release, blood supply tends to drop during the holiday season with many donors on vacations and schools on break.

South Texas Blood & Tissue urges the community to “step up and donate blood” as the holiday season is a critical time for blood donations. “By donating blood, you can make a significant impact and help save lives during a time when the need is high,” Dr. Ngamsuntikul added.

Additionally, South Texas Blood & Tissue will partner with H-E-B to offer a “special thank-you” to all UMC donors, according to a press release. Donors will receive a voucher for an 8-inch pumpkin pie from H-E-B and will also receive a H-E-B lucky draw gift card that can value from $10 to $150.