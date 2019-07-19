UMC and Texas Tech partner to create a behavioral clinic for children in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, University Medical Center and Texas Tech University announced they have partnered up to create a behavior health clinic for pediatric patients and their families.

The Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic will focus on supporting children, adolescents and families during and following medical treatment, according to a press release. The clinic will also be home to a treatment and research project designed to prevent PTSD in children and support recovery in children and adolescents.

“This is a brand new initiative to bring multiple services together under one roof; services that offer hope for children and their families,” said Dr. Brian Payne, Chief Medical Officer of UMC Children’s Hospital.

The release also stated the clinic will offer various services to children and their families, including: psychoeducation related to medical trauma, trauma related assessment, dealing with physical and emotional trauma and management of depression and/or anxiety.

“This type of clinic is not often done in conjunction with a children’s hospital,” he said. “Frequently it’s difficult to collaborate in a way we are looking to. But with Texas Tech’s help, we will be able to provide many therapeutic services to the children of our region and their families.”

The grand opening ceremony for the clinic will be held on July 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at the UMC Medical Office Plaza I, 3502 9th St. Suite 250.