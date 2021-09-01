UMC announces updated visitation guidelines beginning Sept. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC strives to always ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, and staff, as we assess current visitation and mask protocols. As UMC continues to follow CDC and state guidelines regarding COVID-19, we are updating visitation policies, effective Wednesday, September 1.

As you prepare for a visit to UMC, please keep the following in mind:

UMC will continue to require masks for staff, patients, and visitors.

UMC adjusted visitation guidelines to allow additional visitors:

Non-COVID patients:

TWO visitors per patient PER DAY for all hospitalized patients, outpatient procedures and treatment areas.

Emergency Center: ONE visitor per patient.

Minors are allowed to visit and will be counted as a visitor.

End of Life: FIVE visitors at a time. No maximum number of visitors – requires prior authorization. Some Intensive Care Units (ICU) have limitation – please consult patient’s nurse.



COVID patients:

Patients 18 & older: ONE adult (18+) visitor PER DAY allowed between 11AM-1PM and 9PM-11PM.

Patients 17 & younger: TWO visitors at all times in all inpatient units.

Family Birth Center: TWO visitors per patient.

NICU: may have mother + one other support person.

End of Life: Up to TWO visitors at a time with prior authorization.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

(Press release from UMC Health System)