UMC at capacity due to COVID, diverting patients in Lubbock region

LUBBOCK, Texas– As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, University Medical Center reported it was at full capacity in hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, according to a daily update report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The number of licensed beds at UMC is 495. The number of non-COVID units was 348, with 147 of those beds dedicated to COVID patients, according to the report.

Within the last 24 hours, UMC denied a total of 19 patients in the region or outside Lubbock while 11 patients were accepted from the region.

The report said 190 UMC staff members were quarantined as of Wednesday due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 23.38% of all hospital patients were COVID-19 positive in the 22-county region around Lubbock.