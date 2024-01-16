LUBBOCK, Texas— The University Medical Center Health System was awarded ‘Birthing-Friendly’ designation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS.)

According to a press release, the designation highlights hospitals and health systems “committed to providing high-quality maternity care.”

Jill Shanklin, VP of Nursing Excellence expressed, “Each childbirth experience is unique and important, and we are committed to providing each patient with the specialized care they deserve.”

She added UMC was “thrilled to be the only health system in our region to be identified as ‘Birthing-Friendly’ by CMS.” She also mentioned the incredible collaborative efforts the team has made to provide safe and high-quality maternity care in our region.

The release said the ‘Birthing-Friendly’ designation was part of the Bidden-Harris Administration’s comprehensive efforts to address the maternal health crisis in the United States. The public can also easily identify hospitals and health systems with the ‘Birthing-Friendly’ designation in their area by using the Care Compare tool and an interactive map provided by CMS.



Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris said in the release, “Today’s launch of the ‘Birthing-Friendly’ designation is another important step to increase and further ensure access to high-quality maternity care.”

UMC Health System is proud to contribute to the national effort to improve maternal health and will continue its dedication to providing exceptional maternity care.

To find hospitals with ‘Birthing-Friendly’ designation, visit Medicare.gov. For more information about UMC Health system, visit here.