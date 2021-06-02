UMC becomes the first regional hospital to offer next-generation heart device

Pictured from left to right: UMC’s WATCHMAN rep, Mohammad Ansari, MD, Pooja Sethi, MD, Chris Teague, RN, Ankush Lahoti, MD, Deephak Swaminath, MD, Lee Hernandez, RTR, and Kristen Bonner, RN. (Photo provided by UMC Health System)

Monday, May 24, 2021, UMC became the first hospital in the region to offer the next-generation WATCHMAN FLX™ device to patients with atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm).

Texas Tech Physicians Deephak Swaminath, MD, Ankush Lahoti, MD, Mohammad Ansari, MD, and Pooja Sethi, MD, successfully implanted the WATCHMAN FLX™ Left Atrial Appendage Closure device on patients with atrial fibrillation and bleeding issues– a major feat for the health system and its partner, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

This procedure aligns with UMC’s commitment to keeping the community safe while ensuring high-quality, technologically advanced care: it will allow us to provide comprehensive atrial fibrillation care at UMC Heart Center, along with complex ablation procedures.

The hospital was the first in the region to offer the original WATCHMAN™ device in October 2020. The next-generation device has a new design to help treat more patients safely and effectively to ensure the best long-term outcomes. It offers select patients with atrial fibrillation an alternative to blood thinners to prevent a potentially life-threatening stroke.

The WATCHMAN FLX™ is implanted in the heart in a one-time procedure through a catheter, similar to a standard stent procedure. It is placed in the left atrial appendage of the heart, blocking off the part in which 91 percent of all strokes related to atrial fibrillation originate.

The WATCHMAN FLX™ device closes off the left atrial appendage (LAA) of the heart to keep harmful blood clots that can form in the LAA from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke. By closing off the LAA, the risk of stroke may be reduced and, over time, patients may be able to stop taking their blood thinner.

Heart patients should contact their cardiologist or Primary Care Provider to see if they are a candidate for the WATCHMAN FLX ™.

