UMC began taking down flu alongside Lubbock residents

UMC was able to give out free flu shots this past weekend to members of the local community in need. Residents who are unfunded, uninsured or part of the Medicaid population were invited to visit UMC Family Medicine at I-27 Medical Center and receive their free shot curbside.

UMC strives to help the community in every way possible. Amidst everything going on in the world we want to keep the public safe as best we can. Being able to provide residents with a safety measure to fight the flu this season was an opportunity that allowed us to give back to the community we serve. To show our appreciation to the participants we gave out a $50 gas card to all who attended.

“We are dedicated to providing safe, high-quality care to all,” said Bobbye Hrncirik, Vice President Supplemental Funding Programs and Government Relations. “Knowing how to find access to healthcare services is the #1 barrier for many in our community, we wanted to help alleviate that barrier.”

Statistics from last year show that an increased number of flu vaccines were given to the public, and the rate of sickness declined compared to previous years. UMC strives to keep the community safe and healthy, providing a free flu shot to members of the community in need was a step to achieve that goal.



