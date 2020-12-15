UMC Birthing Center receives Level IV Maternal Care Designation from TDSH

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from UMC Health System:

The UMC Family Birth Center and Family Care Unit has received top honors from the state, which designated UMC as a Level IV Maternal Care Facility. The designation followed a site visit by the Texas EMS Trauma and Acute Care Foundation (TETAF), with final designation presented through the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSH).

A Level IV maternal care facility provides comprehensive care for pregnant and postpartum patients, ranging from low-risk to the most complex medical, surgical and obstetrical conditions.

“This designation certifies that UMC offers the highest level of care for the most complex obstetric patients,” Dr. Edward Yeomans, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist and Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “Achievement of Level IV Maternal Designation speaks to the expertise of our clinical staff and the processes we have in place to assure quality care and excellent patient outcomes for both the mother and the baby.”

UMC joins (9) other organizations in Texas to achieve Level IV Maternal Designation. The other Level IV organizations are in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, El Paso, and Houston. UMC’s NICU also gained Level IV Designation in 2018.

Besides safety and quality measures, the designation will become an eligibility requirement for Medicaid reimbursement in September 2021. The intent of the rule is to assure NICUs and birthing facilities have the resources and expertise to provide high-quality, specialized patient care that leads to the best outcomes for both mothers and babies. The designation is good for three years.

UMC Health System has developed a strong and enduring culture, adhering to the motto Service is Our Passion, our ‘why.’ This sustains UMC as the employer of choice—consistently ranking among the best places to work in Texas by the Best Companies Group – and the provider of choice – ranking among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient experience by HealthGrades.

