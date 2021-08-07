UMC Breast Imaging Center, partners win Gold Starnet Design Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

In mid-2020, UMC partnered with Condray Design Group to completely remodel clinic space that has now been our new Breast Imaging Center for a year. And we are proud to say the design of this space is officially award-winning!

Starnet Commercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, has revealed the first of several Starnet Design Awards winners of 2021. Now in its 23rd year, the annual competition honors the outstanding projects completed by the membership in partnership with the architects, designers and Starnet aligned manufacturing partners. The Gold in Healthcare was awarded to Starnet Member LVR Commercial Flooring for the company’s work at UMC Breast Imaging Center.

Located in UMC Medical Office Plaza II, the premier breast imaging center of West Texas worked with Condray Design Group and their vendors to execute a full renovation to better fit our vision and mission of healing, including a thoughtful reimaging of the floor to honor breast cancer awareness.

Designers incorporated the iconic pink ribbon throughout the space, creating a soothing, comforting atmosphere in the process.

Design Awards Judge Alison Woolf, LEED AP Associate Principal, Design Director, Huntsman Architectural Group, was immediately impressed by the project, saying, “Condray Design Group so successfully used flooring materials to convey wayfinding, pattern, and brilliance in their design. They did a marvelous job creating a positive, welcoming, and uplifting environment for people to experience in the hardest of times. Excellent work!”

Fellow Judge Andrea Hanson, AIA, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Licensed Interior Designer, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, echoed her sentiments, adding, “The material choices were outstanding, seamlessly blending highly cleanable resilient flooring necessary for healthcare environments with carpeting and soft surfaces that manage acoustics and contribute to a quiet, healing environment.”

Project Details:

Project Name: UMC Breast Imaging Center

Starnet Member: LVR Commercial Flooring

Architect: Condray Design Group, Inc.

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Altro, American Olean, ARDEX, Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Daltile, Henry Adhesives, Mannington Commercial, MAPEI, RFMS, Tarkett | Johnsonite, Tarkett | Tandus Centiva, Uzin Utz North America, Inc., XL North Chemical Co.

2021 Healthcare Category Judging Panel An elite panel of architects and designers lent their talent and expertise to this year’s panel:

Andrea Hanson | AIA, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Licensed Interior Designer | Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

Alison Woolf | LEED AP Associate Principal, Design Director | Huntsman Architectural Group

Cecelia Baumann | Senior Interior Design Student | Savannah College of Art and Design, the University of Creative Careers

For more information about the 2021 Starnet Design Awards and to view all the entrants and winners visit the Starnet Design Awards Website.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with two outstanding healthcare organizations: UMC Physicians and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the West Texas and Eastern New Mexico regions with the best in care. At UMC, Our Passion is You. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy. Our goal is to be your healthcare partner. Wherever you are in your life’s journey, UMC is there with you every step of the way. We are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way.

