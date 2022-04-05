LUBBOCK, Texas- University Medical Center held a pinwheel ceremony at Honor Garden on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to the children who have died from child abuse in Lubbock County.

Dozens of employees, families, and first responders attended; planting pinwheels and learning about child abuse prevention efforts within the medical community.

The timeliness of the event was intentional, as April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Several people wore blue ribbons to show support.

Several employees from UMC spoke and shared testimonies of seeing and acting on child abuse as medical providers.

“Thank you for standing up for these children,” one speaker said.

Attendees bowed their heads in prayer, as another speaker called out, “Today Father, we ask that you protect children in harm’s way. Stop any violence. Stop the evil of violence and abuse. Stop those today who lift their hands and their voices against these little ones.”

UMC reported to KLBK News that over the last 10 years, 22 children have died in Lubbock County from child abuse; 4 of those within the last year.

The pandemic brought an increase in reports.

“A lot of families were isolated at home. There’s also a lot of financial stressors on families due to job losses or other changes, and because of that, we did see an increasing amount of abuse,” said Brian Payne, M.D. and Chief Medical Officer of UMC Children’s Hospital.

He added it was difficult for teachers to report abuse when kids weren’t in school.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve had over 11,000 children who are confirmed victims of abuse,” said Dr. Payne.

UMC said there are probably more child abuse cases that have gone unreported, including cases of neglect, Dr. Payne added.

“Neglect is abuse,” Dr. Payne explained.

As disheartening as the numbers are, UMC said its hopeful that local children in abusive situations can still be saved with the right resources and commitment.

Dr. Payne said parents can foster their child’s development by learning about healthy love.

“Healthy Love is where you have that person’s best interests at heart. It is one where you are interested in what they need and how to support them,” Dr. Payne described. “And it’s not about you as the individual or you as the parent. It’s about making sure that that child gets what they need.”

He said often times abuse occurs when parents react emotionally without distancing themselves from the situation.

“A lot of times we see [parents] get frustrated. They forget to take that step back and they forget that these are children who are going to make mistakes,” Dr. Payne said.

He added, it’s important for parents to recognize that children deserve grace and they need to make mistakes to learn and grow.

Aside from reacting, Dr. Payne said abuse can happen generationally. So if you or your parents have unresolved trauma, addressing it in healthy ways, like talking about it in therapy, could help prevent the abuse of future generations.

“How can we, as a community, reach out to those individuals who have been hurt more severely- who’s still [carrying] with them daily… that pain? I think that as we help them, the goal is that they can break those cycles,” Dr. Payne said.

As a parent of five, Dr. Payne said he knows patience is a necessary component to his kids’ development.

He asks himself, “How can I show my child love? How can I be kind to them? How can I do something good for them versus react in that moment?”

Dr. Payne said reporting child abuse could save a child’s life and encouraged anyone who sees something to say something.

Resources for parents in Lubbock:

The Parenting Cottage

Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock

South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention

Methodist Children’s Home

Additional Resources

How to report child abuse in Lubbock:

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Lubbock Police Department

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Children’s Advocacy Center

Mandatory reporters, like teachers and medical professionals

Child Protective Services division of the Texas Department of Protective and Regulatory Services:

800-252-5400

Local office of Child Protective Services: 806-762-2680