LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System announced on Tuesday the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia, New Mexico made a transformational commitment to the UMC Foundation’s Passion Campaign future of cancer care.

According to a press release from UMC Health System, it’s the single largest gift ever given to the UMC Foundation and is dedicated to fighting cancer in UMC’s new comprehensive academic cancer center.

The new UMC Cancer Center will be named The TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center.

Construction will begin in 2023 and open in late 2025, the press release said.

The TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center, upon completion, will immediately provide:

Increased clinical, treatment, and therapeutic space

World-class clinical setting to encourage physician recruitment

Increased clinical trials across multiple centers of excellence

Dedicated in-house TTUHSC research space

“The new center will serve as a true destination center and provide disease specific clinical excellence enabling patients and families throughout our expansive region improved access, close to home,” the press release said.

The UMC Foundation launched the Passion Campaign in 2021. To date, $19 million has been raised toward the $25 million goal, UMC Health System said.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S.