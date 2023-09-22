LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center’s CEO and President Mark Funderburk spoke to EverythingLubbock.com and gave new details on a new UMC hospital opening December 4 near 110th Street and Slide Road.

Funderburk said the hospital’s location is based off health and demographic trends.

“We need to go to Southwest Lubbock because there’s a lot of growth. There is expected to be around 50,000 new residents out there just in 79424 alone in the next 10 years,” Funderburk said.

Funderburk said the hospital will have plenty of outpatient services such as surgery, imaging, rehab and more.

“It is principally geared towards outpatient work and it is a remote hospital. It’s not a level one trauma but it is an ER in all manner of services,” Funderburk said.

