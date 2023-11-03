LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center’s Children Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network helped set a record amount of funds raised through fundraisers like the 2nd annual Klays for Kids event, according to a press release.

The press release said the event raised over $128k for the South Plains region children.

Businesses across the South Plains helped to raise awareness of the Children Miracle Network and its reached, resulted in the committee surpassing its fundraising goals and increase community involvement by 109%.

UMC said every single dollar raised during the event will go directly towards ensuring that children and families in the region have access to the most advanced medical equipment.