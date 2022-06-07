LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC Children’s Hospital is passionate about keeping kids safe. To support safe water practices, UMC and Texas Tech Physicians, will be hosting the annual UMC Children’s Water Safety Event, for parents and children, to provide water safety training for all ages and a free life jacket for kids!

This event will take place at Water Rampage, offering attendees the option of staying until noon, when the water park officially opens to the public. CPR training, First Responder truck tours, life jacket fittings and additional door prizes will be included at the event.

UMC EMS as well as the Lubbock Fire & Rescue Dive Team will also be in attendance.

Who : UMC Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians

: UMC Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians What : UMC Children’s Water Safety Event

: UMC Children’s Water Safety Event When: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9:30 AM–11:30 AM

Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Where: Water Rampage, 6602 Marsha Sharp Freeway West, Lubbock, TX

At UMC, our goal is to provide safety, awareness and prevention for you and your family! Come out and gain the resources and knowledge to stay safe this summer!

(Press release from UMC Health System)