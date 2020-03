LUBBOCK, Texas – University Medical Center said the COVID-19 drive up screening at UMC will close at 2:00 pm Saturday because of increasing rain chances in the afternoon.

“We are also adjusting Sunday’s hours to 1-5 pm so our staff can spend the morning with their families,” UMC said. “We will resume normal hours on Monday, from 7 am-7pm.”

