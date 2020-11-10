UMC, Covenant to put up medical tents to deal with surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. On Tuesday, November 10, the City of Lubbock announced that due to the recent surge in Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, mobile medical tents will be erected outside University Medical Center (UMC) and Covenant Health starting this week.

The first medical tent will arrive today for deployment at Covenant Health, and the second will arrive at UMC for deployment on Thursday.

Both hospital systems continue to implement surge plans to help expand capacity to meet the current needs of the community and region. These medical tents provide additional needed beds to help meet the increase in hospitalizations.

Trauma Service Area (TSA) B, which includes Lubbock, has had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of more than 15% since October 19.