UMC, Covenant to receive vaccine sometime this week

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Covenant Medical Center will receive 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and University Medical Center will receive 1,950 doses.

Communications director for UMC, Eric Finley, said the state gave recommendations on how the vaccine be distributed. He said folks who are working with COVID-19 patients on the hospital floor, such as nurses, respiratory therapists and housekeepers will get it first.

Finley said UMC is currently employing approximately 4,000 people. Of those, about 2,000 work with patients. He said about half of them will be receiving the vaccine.

Folks were asked to sign up to get the vaccination, and UMC even had enough to provide some for the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

“Unfortunately Texas Tech Physicians in the Health Sciences Center are not receiving vaccines this round, and so we decided to open it up to providers, doctors at Texas Tech with some of our allotment. And around 300 or so, 350 signed up for that. So at that point, we said ‘okay anybody who wants, who works at UMC can sign up,” Finley said.

Finley said UMC could expect to see its doses as early as Wednesday, or into the week.

Officials with Covenant said they are expecting their portion of vaccines sometime this week, but did not specify a date.