LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center employees donated food bags to Lubbock Independent School District’s Brown Elementary this week. This year marks the 15th year of the food bags being donated, according to UMC.

UMC said each bag contains peanut butter, jelly, bread, Vienna sausage, pop-tarts, capri-sun, chips, pudding cups or fruit cups, snack crackers, granola bars, and additional snack items. The goal of the bags is to help feed a child during the weeks of Winter Break, according to UMC.

“Food insecurity is one of the primary social determinants of health. A lack of appropriate food impacts all aspects of a person’s overall physical and mental health,” said Kristi Duske, Senior Vice-President & Chief Legal Officer. “UMC values its role in the community as a partner for those in need, and its employees prioritize service as their passion.”

UMC also funded breakfast to welcome back the school’s teachers, school supply drive and and The Back to School Bash also known as the Community Picnic for Brown Elementary.

“We’re incredibly thankful for UMC’s longtime support of Lubbock ISD and Brown Elementary School,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo. “As a valued Partner in Education, UMC has been a vital piece of connecting our schools with the Lubbock community.”