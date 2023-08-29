UMC donates school supplies to Brown Elementary, marking 15 years of doing so. (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday marked 15 years of University Medical Center employees donating school supplies to students at Brown Elementary School, according to a press release from UMC.

In addition to donating supplies, UMC funded a welcome back breakfast for teachers. UMC has sponsored the school through the Partners in Education program since 2008, the press release said.

“UMC values its partnership with Brown Elementary… and appreciates the ability to give back in ways that benefit the community,” Kristi Duske, Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of UMC, said.

According to the press release, UMC provides food bags to Brown Elementary students so they have meals outside of school and puts on a staff appreciation dinner for the staff each year.