UMC delivers school supplies to Brown Elementary

This year marks the 13th year UMC employees have donated school supplies to students at Brown Elementary school. UMC Legal and Compliance and UMC EMS delivered the school supplies to the school on August 24.

“UMC has participated in Lubbock ISD’s Partners in Education program for many years,” said Kristi Duske, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, who coordinates our partnership with Brown. “As part of its participation in the program, UMC annually sponsors a school supply drive for Brown Elementary. UMC and its employees welcome service opportunities not just at the bedside but out in the community as well. I have always found UMC and its employees to have a generous heart with a passion to help those in need. This annual event is but one example of that attitude.”

This year along with the school supply drive, UMC also donated $246 for breakfast for the school’s teachers, as well as $500 for Brown Elementary’s community picnic.

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008. Since that time, we have done numerous activities and provided support in different ways based on what the school identifies as needs. In addition to providing school supplies yearly, we provide food bags to the students, so they have meals outside of school. UMC also puts on a staff appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary staff each year.

