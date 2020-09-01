UMC explains cause of power outage, diverting patients to other hospitals

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning, University Medical Center sent a notice saying the hospital was diverting patients due to a power outage.

The notice said UMC was on a local and regional diversion. That means new patients would be instructed to go to a different hospital.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., UMC sent a news release stating a generator test was performed early this morning.

Read the full release below:

UMC performed a generator test early this morning, and when switching back from

generator power to regular power, the generator switch failed, preventing us to go to local

power. As a result, power was lost in the main hospital building.

Multiple UMC teams are working diligently to ensure patient safety. Patients in affected

rooms have been relocated to units with power.

Other measures taken in the meantime:

• Elective surgeries are cancelled for today

• Visitation is restricted