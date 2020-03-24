UMC doctors and nurses continue to work front lines amid COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center has identified a total of 13 coronavirus cases, including one who lives outside Lubbock County. These doctors and nurses continue to work on the front lines despite the risk of exposure.

“It’s just something that we have to accept once we decide to join the health industry,” said Dr. Leigh Ann Jenkins, cardiologist for Texas Tech Physicians. “Unfortunetly, health workers can contract the disease, and already a number of doctors and nurses have already died from it.”

Already hundreds of people have been tested at UMC, and officials expect that number to increase after receiving a total of 300 testing kits.

“We are trying to flatten the curve, that’s what all of this is about,” Jenkins said. “The system can be overwhelmed if everyone gets sick at once, so we all have to do our part.”

Health workers said it cannot be stated enough to please practice social distancing, proper hand washing, and a general sense of safety for your well-being.