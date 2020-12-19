UMC doctors overwhelmed with emotion after receiving the first dose of the vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock has just started to see the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and they are being distributed to health care workers. Many are lining up and feeling a wide range of emotions, that after nine long months, the vaccine is finally here.

“I think we’ve just been at this for so long that it’s just overwhelming but definitely history-making,” said TTUHSC Critical Care Pulmonologist, Dr. Ebtesam Islam, holding back tears.

Many health care workers feel relieved that the end of COVID-19 is in sight.

“It’s been a wide spectrum of emotion the whole time during the pandemic, but now it’s like the happiness and the overwhelming joy to feel happy and to feel safe. But confounded by the fact that this would have led to so much less heartache,” said TTUHSC Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall.

Especially after Lubbock’s front-line workers risking their lives every day.

“All we had were physical barriers to stop the virus, you know, handwashing, physical distancing at a social distance, but now we have something to truly stop the virus in its tracks,” said Lubbock Health Authority, Dr. Ron Cook.

Doctors say that with this vaccine, they can finally begin to feel safe again.

“This feels like protection I think all of us feel that once we get to this point we aren’t scared anymore,” said TTUHSC Chair of Surgery, Dr. Sharmila Dissanaike.

The Pfizer vaccine comes in two doses, is 95 percent effective and was tested on almost 40,000 individuals before being approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But some in Lubbock are unsure about the vaccine

“People are really nervous about the vaccine, and I’ll admit I was a little nervous myself but because it did come out so quickly,” said Dr. Islam.

And Doctors are encouraging folks to do their own research before getting vaccinated.

“[Don’t] look to social media or any kind of social media platform but to do a deep dive and do your own research,” said Nurse on five west at UMC, Kelsey Sanderson.

But Doctors are continuing to discover more long-term side effects of COVID-19.

“Collapsed lungs that never get better or strokes or encephalopathy where the brain never really recovers, dead bowel, dead gut,” said Dr. Bankhead-Kendall

Several doctors saying that no side-effects of the vaccine could be worse than the long-term effects of COVID.

“Those effects outweigh any short term or long-term side effects of the vaccine,” said TTUHSC Critical Care Pulmonologist, Dr. Victor Test

But even with the vaccine now in Lubbock, COVID-19 hasn’t been defeated yet.

“We absolutely don’t want to let our guard down,” said Dr. Test.

However, doctors say we are moving closer to ending the fight.

“This is the next step to open our society, and if we want to open up our communities again we have got to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Cook.

The FDA is also close to approving the Moderna vaccine, and once approved Lubbock should begin to see doses of it as well.