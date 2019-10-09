UMC donates CPR kits to high schools in the Lubbock Independent School District

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday University Medical Center and the American Heart Association donated CPR training kits to Lubbock High School.

CPR training is required for high school students to graduate, according to Texas state law.

CPR training kits can be costly. Chad Curry, training chief for UMC EMS said training can be beneficial for young people to learn early on.

“The sooner somebody can start CPR, the better the chance of survivability,” Curry said.

A selected group of students attended the kit presentation. The kits contain items such a mannequin, plastic lungs, an inflator and instructional DVDs.

Griffin Young, an 11th grader at Lubbock High School said he has never done any CPR training prior to Wednesday.

“It was a unique experience,” Young said. “Just in case of an emergency situation, if a family member were to have a heart attack or some sort of situation like that, I will be prepared.”

While using the kits, the students began to sing “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees to assist with their chest compressions. Twelfth grader, Molly McCollum said she learned the technique as a lifeguard.

“Everyone knows it, it’s a really easy song,” McCollum said.

Curry said the kids seemed eager to learn.

“They wanted to get the information and then you saw they got to practice. They even broke out on their own and singing ‘Staying Alive.'” Curry said. “What we want is for them to be able to enjoy the training, but at the same time be able to harness that and take that and use it.”

Erin Greg, media spokesperson with Lubbock ISD said UMC will deliver a CPR kit to every one of their high schools.