UMC, EMS delivering 120 food bags to Brown Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center, with the help of UMC Emergency Medical Services, will deliver 120 food bags to a Brown Elementary School, according to a UMC news release.

“Each year UMC employees donate money or items for food bags. Each one contains: peanut butter, jelly, a box of Capri-Sun drinks, vienna sausage, Christmas treats, breakfast cereal, snack items, fruit cups, chips, and other miscellaneous food items,” the release said.

According to the release, nearly 97% of the students at Brown live in poverty, many of the students being food insecure.

Read the full news release for more information about the donation below:

For the thirteenth year in a row, UMC, with the help of UMC EMS, will deliver 120 food bags to Brown Elementary School.

Each year UMC employees donate money or items for food bags. Each one contains: peanut butter, jelly, a box of Capri-Sun drinks, vienna sausage, Christmas treats, breakfast cereal, snack items, fruit cups, chips, and other miscellaneous food items. Each bag costs approximately $35 and will feed a child for the weeks of Winter Break.

Almost 97% of the students at Brown Elementary live-in poverty, many of the students being food insecure.

“UMC is committed to our promise: Our Passion is You, and that extends well beyond patient care,” said Kristi Ward, UMC Senior Associate General Counsel and Public Information Act Officer, who coordinates UMC’s Partners in Education program efforts. “We’re a part of this community. It’s important for us to be able to reach out and help those in this community, and this is a way for our employees to give back and be a part of that.”

Additionally, this year, UMC employees donated plush animals and hats and gloves to include in the food bags.

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008. We have done numerous activities and provided support in different ways based on what the school identifies as needs. The tradition of bringing food bags to Brown Elementary is one UMC is passionate about and will continue to do to serve the community. In addition to providing food bags semi-annually, UMC donates school supplies and puts on a staff appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary staff each year.