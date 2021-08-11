UMC EMS recognized by the Texas EMS for Children State Partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the UMC Health System:

UMC EMS passionately serves the children in our community and has been recognized for it. UMC EMS received the GOLD Level of pediatric care readiness from the Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) State Partnership through the EMS Recognition Program.

The EMS Recognition Program is a multi-phase recognition program for EMS agencies that wish to establish programs and standards to improve their capabilities to deliver care to pediatrics. It places a spotlight on the delivery of high-quality emergency medical care for children, focusing on the unique needs of critically ill or injured pediatric patients and the challenges faced by EMS professionals in meeting those needs.

“This recognition highlights UMC EMS’ delivery of high-quality emergency medical care for children and our commitment to the community through focused outreach and education provided each year,” said Thomas Moore, Director of UMC EMS.

UMC EMS has stepped up to the unique needs of pediatric patients and continues to serve children with the best care possible.

About the EMS for Children State Partnership, Texas

The Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) State Partnership, Texas is a statewide collaborative project funded through the Health Resource and Services Administration’s EMS for Children Program. Baylor College of Medicine is the site of the Texas EMSC office and is working in partnership with the largest children’s hospitals in Texas, their affiliated colleges of medicine, and representatives of the Texas Department of State Health Services. Through this collaboration, the EMSC State Partnership, Texas has created the infrastructure to assess and achieve defined EMSC Performance Measures. In addition, the EMSC State Partnership, Texas works tirelessly to improve education, research and pediatric prehospital care. For more information, please visit our website: www.bcm.edu/ems

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with two outstanding healthcare organizations: UMC Physicians and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the West Texas and Eastern New Mexico regions with the best in care. At UMC, Our Passion is You. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy. Our goal is to be your healthcare partner. Wherever you are in your life’s journey, UMC is there with you every step of the way. We are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way.

(Press release from UMC Health System)