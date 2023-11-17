LUBBOCK, Texas– For the second time, University Medical Center EMS has been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, according to a press release.

CAAS said in the release it “proudly recognizes UMC EMS for its unwavering commitment to quality patient care and its outstanding achievement in meeting the comprehensive quality standards set by CAAS.”

“At UMC EMS, our mission is to serve our community with one of the Nation’s premier EMS agencies,” said Thomas Moore, Director, Emergency Medical Services. Moore added that the “process demonstrates to our patients that UMC EMS provides the highest quality of medically integrated and clinically sophisticated care to the communities we serve.”

The release said that accreditation is a multi-step process. See below.

A comprehensive application, featuring over 100 standards and nearly 2,000 documents covering all aspects of EMS operations is completed.

The application and documentation are reviewed and scored by an independent external team of EMS experts, including a board-certified emergency physician.

A separate on-site evaluation team conducts a thorough review of EMS agency aspects, including policies, procedures, stations, vehicles and equipment, along with interviews with the leadership team and clinical personnel over multiple days.

Scores are provided to the CAAS Panel of Commissioners, an independent body of experts in healthcare law, clinical care and business, for accreditation determination.

The accreditation process not only showcases UMS EMS’s commitment to excellence but also reflects its dedication to service.

The release added that it is “noteworthy” that UMC EMS holds a distinct position as one of the only 46 ambulance services worldwide accredited both CAAS and the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.