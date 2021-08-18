UMC EMS talks about options to get care for COVID-19

LUBBOCK Texas- As hospitals continue to fill up, medical experts suggest going to urgent care clinics.

“You’re always welcome to call 911, that’s what we are here for but just remember that the hospitals are full and so we are trying to reserve that for folks that are in danger of death or being very very sick from COVID, said Chad Curry, training chief for UMC EMS.

Curry said lately their team has seen a small uptick in calls for the infectious disease and that a good option for people is to use the ‘Wait from Home‘ option from UMC.

“That’s something you can go online, you go to UMC wait from home register at a clinic they’ll get you scheduled.. they’ll come out to your vehicle do a swab,” said Curry.

Monica Beardemphl, practice manager at Kings Park Urgent Care UMC, said their clinic is seeing up to 250 patients a day.

“Normally we book up roughly early afternoon and my staff is here past 9 o’clock, working as hard as they possibly can to take care of as many patients as they can,” said Beardemphl.

Sherri Stone, Operations Director for UMC Physicians, said the increase in people they’re seeing at the urgent care clinics means there could be wait times for those who choose the ‘Wait from Home’ option or go into the urgent care clinic.

“Even if it may be 5 hour or 6 hour wait time, a lot shorter than the wait time in the emergency room… they’re seeing 20 hour plus wait times,” said Stone.

Despite the fact there could be a small wait time medical staff are still urging people to stay safe.

“Another thing I would suggest is that people get vaccinated and if you’re not wear a mask and you’re in a space where there’s a lot of people, wear a mask,” said Stone.