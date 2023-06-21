LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas has led the nation in hot car deaths for decades, according to noheatstroke.org. With summer approaching, the University Medical Center’s EMS unit is warning everyone to watch out for dangerous hot cars.

“It does not take long for the temperatures to spike and then for sure it does not take long for you to start seeing those early signs of heat,” Tyeson Powers, UMC EMS shift chief.

Powers said the heat only gets worse the longer the car is left with windows up, no A/C, and left at a stop.

“Texas is hot, when the temperatures get this high, you got to do everything that we possibly can make sure we’re taking care of ourselves and our kids and all of our family,” Powers said,

EverythingLubbock.com put it to the test, sitting inside a locked, parked car for as long as possible, but only making it to one minute.

The temperature inside the car read 99.6 beforehand, but after those 15 minutes went by, it had gone up almost 14 degrees, to 113 degrees. Powers recommended that after overheating in a situation like this, get to a cool space, take sips, not gulps of water, and monitor your heart rate.

“If you start becoming dizzy, tired, weak fatigue, and heavy sweating, just those are early warning signs of a heat emergency and you need to get to them a place that’s cool,” Powers said.

Powers warned that a hot car is no place for anyone and recommends leaving one of your shoes or purse in the back seat, to make sure no one gets left behind.

“It does happen and a lot of times it is an honest mistake, parents just forget that their kids are left in the car, especially new parents,” Powers said. “Just get in the habit, even if your kids are not with you, it’s always getting a habit of checking your back seat, looking to make sure there’s nothing back there.