UMC Express Care Clinic provides drive-thru flu vaccines

A nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination for a patient. Heath experts say getting the flu shot this year is important because the dangers of having COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously are still unknown. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from UMC Health System:

The UMC Express Care Clinic at [the] South Plains Mall will provide a safe and easy way for the public to get their flu shot for the upcoming flu season.



As flu season approaches, UMC encourages the public to get the flu vaccine. Due to the pandemic, UMC knows this can be challenging, therefore a drive-thru vaccine station will be set up to keep people safe and distanced.



Who:

UMC Express Care Clinic at South Plains Mall



What:

Drive-thru flu vaccines



When:

Every Saturday, starting October 10th from 9 AM to 2 PM



Where:

In the South Plains Mall parking lot near Olive Garden



UMC drive-thru Flu Vaccine Quick Facts:

Appointments are required

To schedule an appointment, call UMC Physicians Corporate Office at

806.761.0356

Flu shots will be free to most insurances

(News release from UMC Health System)