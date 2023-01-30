LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, UMC Health System provided an update on fundraising efforts for the new UMC TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center.

According to a press release, $22.8 million has been raised toward the fundraising goal of $25 million following the 2023 UMC Health System Gala.

“We are very grateful to everyone who made the 2023 Gala a success,” said Britt Pharris, UMC Vice-President and Chief Philanthropy Officer in the press release. “The positive response throughout the community and region has been outstanding but we still need support to achieve our goal.”

Funds raised will go toward a brand-new center, serving as a true destination cancer center close to home, providing disease-specific clinical excellence for patients and families throughout our vast region, the press release said.

Scheduled for completion in 2025, the new UMC TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center will provide: