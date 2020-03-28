UMC Health System: No COVID-19 drive up testing Saturday due to windy weather

HOBBS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Hobbs:

A female in her 40s’s admitted to Lea Regional Medical Center Sunday evening, March 22nd, tested positive for COVID-19. Domestic, out-of-state travel may have played a part in her becoming infected. The State Department of Health will conduct "contact tracing" to communicate with those who the patient came in contact with to conduct further evaluations.