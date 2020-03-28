UMC Health System: No COVID-19 drive up testing Saturday due to windy weather

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Photo provided by UMC Health System)

LUBBOCK, Texas – UMC Health Ssytem announced late Saturday morning their COVID-19 drive up testing site will be closed due to inclement weather.

A UMC Health System spokesman said the windy weather will hamper testing.

The closure was a recommendation from the City of Lubbock’s Emergency Operations Center.

There is no word on any planned closure for Sunday.

