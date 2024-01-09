LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center Health System announced in a press release it was in the list of the Top 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by Women’s Choice Award.

The award establishes the nation’s best hospital based on “robust criteria” that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations.

The release mentioned the recognition reflected UMC’s commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare experiences to the community, through unique services supporting women’s preferences and experience.

Aaron Davis, Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at UMC Health System said the recognition was “achieved by the outstanding work and service provided by our staff and providers.” He added “We strive everyday to care for our patients and their families by providing state-of-the-art facilities, world-class experience and personalized care.”

The recognition will be motivation to further enhance UMC Health System’s services, innovate approaches and uphold the highest standards of excellence in healthcare.

“We are grateful for the trust our community places in us and are steadfast in our resolve to continually exceed expectations,” said the release.