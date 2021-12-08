UMC Health System calls for donations for annual pediatric cancer patient holiday party

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

Every Holiday season, UMC Cancer Center throws a big party for pediatric cancer patients and their families. We have some major Holiday cheer up our sleeves, including: food, a photo booth, karaoke, arts and crafts, and special performances from Ballet Lubbock’s The Nutcracker!

Additionally, Santa Clause will be there with gifts for patients and their siblings. Making this happen takes the entire community coming together to give to these families and help them forget the hardships they are enduring. UMC needs your help donating toys for this event, taking place Sunday, December 19!

Please see the below list, and bring your donations by Friday, December 17 to the UMC Foundation office:

UMC Medical Office Plaza I

3502 9th Street

Call 806.775.8250.

