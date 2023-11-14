LUBBOCK, Texas— The University Medical Center Health System announced the successful conclusion of its monumental Passion Campaign. According to a press release, this marked a significant milestone in the institution’s history.

The Passion Campaign raised $25 million and was able to reach its goal to “support the construction of the state-of-the-art UMC TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center in just under two years,” said the release.

Under the leadership of Dave Marcinkowski and Marc McDougal, the Passion Campaign launched in 2021 and has exceeded all expectations since.

The contributions to the campaign will enable UMC Health System to advance cutting-edge treatments, patient support devices, research, training, education and Integrative Medicine services.

“We don’t have to look far to find someone, perhaps a loved one, diagnosed with cancer. Whether in Lubbock, West Texas and Eastern New Mexico region, cancer impacts our lives,” said President and CEO Mark Funderburk. He added that as patient volumes grow significantly, the UMC Cancer Center has also outgrown its current capacity.

The UMC TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center will be able to provide crucial cancer care services to the West Texas and Eastern New Mexico region, said the release.

Additionally, UMC, in partnership with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will commit to establish a comprehensive academic cancer center. The center will serve as a destination for cancer care, offering a wide range of treatments, wellness programs support and more all close to home.

The release said that UMC and TTUHSC faculty specialists will work together across patient-centered treatment, research and wellness options.

The UMC Health System expressed its “deep gratitude to the TLC2 Foundation for their visionary commitment, dedicating the new building to the legacy of Terry Lee Chandler,”stated the release.

According to the release, the collaboration will change the future of cancer care and the lives of families within the West Texas and Eastern New Mexico region for generations to come.