UMC Health System closes on outpatient therapy & rehab center

Today (Monday), UMC Health System finalized the purchase of Zach’s Club gym, located at 7105 Kewanee.

UMC Team Rehab partnered with this Zach’s Club location in December 2012—almost 9 years ago—to provide outpatient physical therapy services to the surrounding community. Earlier this year, when Zach’s Club approached the health system with an option to purchase the facility, UMC saw the opportunity to expand services and access to the people of Lubbock County.

“UMC Health System is excited to expand our outpatient services through this comprehensive therapy center, which will provide patients with integrated care based on their individual needs,” said John Lowe, PT, MBA, FACHE, Vice President of Support Services at UMC. “The center will allow UMC Team Rehab to continue to provide quality rehabilitation services for Lubbock and the South Plains.”

The center will continue to provide outpatient physical therapy but will now also provide occupational and speech therapy services for adults and now children, as well! Additionally, the UMC Activities Center, a center that provides fitness classes and activities that support your quest for a healthy lifestyle, will be re-locating to this facility in October 2021.

The current Team Rehab clinic at this location will remain open and fully functioning as we prepare for additional services to be added.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This does not impact the Zach’s Club location at 4229 78th Street. The building purchased by UMC Health System is the former Zach’s Club West location.