LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, employees from UMC Health System donated food bags to students at Brown Elementary School in Lubbock.

According to a press release from UMC Health System, this marked the 14th year employees have donated the food bags at the school.

UMCs Legal and Compliance Departments put together the 160 food bags. UMC EMS delivered them to the school.

“Food insecurity is one of the primary social determinants of health. A lack of appropriate food impacts all aspects of a person’s overall physical and mental health,” said Kristi Duske, Senior Vice-President & Chief Legal Officer in the press release. “UMC values its role in the community as a partner for those in need, and its employees prioritize service as their passion.”

UMC Health System said each food bag contained bread, peanut butter, jelly, Capri-Sun drinks, Vienna sausage, Christmas treats, crackers and snack items, fruit cups, chips, and other food items.

“Each bag costs approximately $35 and will help feed kids within the community during the fall break,” the press release said.

(Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

(Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

Employees donated the money and items for the food bags.

“We’re incredibly thankful for UMC’s longtime support of Lubbock ISD and Brown Elementary School,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo in the press release. “As a valued Partner in Education, UMC has been a vital piece of connecting our schools with the Lubbock community.”

UMC Health System said it has sponsored Brown Elementary School, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008.