UMC Health System is hosting a Job Fair to grow our UMC family within West Texas. We are seeking employees who have a passion for service for a variety of clinical and non-clinical positions within our hospital and the UMC Physicians Clinics.

The Job Fair will take place on Tuesday, March 1, at the McInturff Conference Center, on the main UMC campus, from 7:30 AM to 12 PM.

UMC is comprised of over 4,700 employees and continues to expand. The Job Fair provides opportunities for a variety of candidates to gain an understanding about our health system, benefits and future career growth. Candidates are highly encouraged to bring a resume. Computers are available on-site for application completion prior to interviewing.

“UMC has been ranked in the top 10% of the nation for employee satisfaction for 14 consecutive years by Press Ganey,” said Phillip Waldmann, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. “UMC has also been recognized 11 times by Texas Monthly Magazine as one of the Best Places to Work For in Texas. The Service Is Our Passion culture is not only how we care for our patients but how we care for our employees. It is something you can actually feel when you come through our doors.”

UMC is hiring for the following positions:

Billing and Coding Specialist

CNA/CMA

Central Stores Tech

Customer Service Associate

EMT/ Paramedic

Floor Care Tech

Food Services Worker

Health Unit Coordinator

Housekeeper

LVN

Lab Assistant

PT Tech

Patient Transporter

Phlebotomist

RN

Receiving Tech

Respiratory Therapist

Revenue Cycle Management

Surgical Tech

For more information, please visit umchealthsystem.com/jobfair

Who: UMC Health System

What: Job Fair

When: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 7:30 AM- 12 PM

Where: UMC McInturff Conference Center- enter through hospital main entrance

