UMC Health System hosting Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 30

UMC Health Systems is hosting a Job Fair to grow our UMC family within West Texas. In serving the community, we are seeking employees for a variety of clinical and non-clinical positions within our hospital and the UMCP Clinics.

The Job Fair will take place on Thursday, September 30, at the McInturff Conference Center from 7:30 A.M. to 12 P.M.

UMC is comprised of over 4,600 employees and continues to expand. The Job Fair provides opportunities for a variety of candidates to gain an understanding about our health system and future career growth. Candidates are highly encouraged to bring a resume. Computers are available on-site for application completion prior to interviewing.

“UMC has been ranked in the top 10% of the nation for employee satisfaction for 14 consecutive years by Press Ganey,” said Phillip Waldmann, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. “UMC has also been recognized 11 times by Texas Monthly Magazine as one of the best places to work in Texas. The Service Is Our Passion culture is not only how we care for our patients but how we care for our employees. It is something you can actually feel when you come through our doors.”

UMC is hiring for the following positions:

Physical Therapist

Phlebotomist

EMT/Paramedic

Registered Nurse / Graduate Nurse

Licensed Vocational Nurse / Graduate Vocational Nurse

Nursing Assistant

Certified Medical Assistant

Nurse Tech (Nursing Students)

Radiology Tech

Respiratory Therapist

Surgical Tech

Environmental Services Worker / Housekeeper

Floor Care Tech

Food Services Worker

Physical Therapy Tech

Telemetry Monitor Tech

Patient Transporter

Health Unit Coordinator

Patient Access Associate

About UMC Health System:

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

