UMC Health System hosting Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 30

UMC Health Systems is hosting a Job Fair to grow our UMC family within West Texas. In serving the community, we are seeking employees for a variety of clinical and non-clinical positions within our hospital and the UMCP Clinics.
The Job Fair will take place on Thursday, September 30, at the McInturff Conference Center from 7:30 A.M. to 12 P.M.
UMC is comprised of over 4,600 employees and continues to expand. The Job Fair provides opportunities for a variety of candidates to gain an understanding about our health system and future career growth. Candidates are highly encouraged to bring a resume. Computers are available on-site for application completion prior to interviewing.
“UMC has been ranked in the top 10% of the nation for employee satisfaction for 14 consecutive years by Press Ganey,” said Phillip Waldmann, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. “UMC has also been recognized 11 times by Texas Monthly Magazine as one of the best places to work in Texas. The Service Is Our Passion culture is not only how we care for our patients but how we care for our employees. It is something you can actually feel when you come through our doors.”
UMC is hiring for the following positions:
- Physical Therapist
- Phlebotomist
- EMT/Paramedic
- Registered Nurse / Graduate Nurse
- Licensed Vocational Nurse / Graduate Vocational Nurse
- Nursing Assistant
- Certified Medical Assistant
- Nurse Tech (Nursing Students)
- Radiology Tech
- Respiratory Therapist
- Surgical Tech
- Environmental Services Worker / Housekeeper
- Floor Care Tech
- Food Services Worker
- Physical Therapy Tech
- Telemetry Monitor Tech
- Patient Transporter
- Health Unit Coordinator
- Patient Access Associate
Who:
UMC Health System
What:
Job Fair
When:
Thursday, September 30, 2021, 7:30 AM- 12 PM
Where:
UMC McInturff Conference Center- enter through hospital main entrance
About UMC Health System:
UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.
