UMC Health System hosts hero celebration for the Lubbock Health Dept.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

The pandemic has brought on new challenges for the Lubbock community, but our UMC Heroes remain firm, not fearful, and we are not alone in this. The Lubbock Health Department has been fighting with us every step of the way to ensure the safety of the Lubbock community. This is why UMC hosted a hero celebration for the department, to show our appreciation.

On August 30, UMC provided lunch for the Lubbock Health Department as well as a few words from Mark Funderburk, UMC President, and Chief Executive Officer. UMC also gave 45 boxes filled with goodies for each member of the department.

“UMC wanted to recognize all of the Lubbock Health Department employees and let them know we greatly appreciate our partnership,” said Phillip Waldmann, UMC Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. “They, along with all health care workers, have been at the front lines of the battle for over 18 months and have earned our admiration and appreciation. Together, we served to keep our community safe and wanted the Health Department to take part in a hero celebration.”

The Lubbock Health Department has made a tremendous impact on our community, and we thank you.

