LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business.

According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas.

“I am thrilled that UMC has been recognized for this great achievement once again. Receiving this award shows the commitment each employee has to our Service Is Our Passion culture,” said Micha Stone, UMC Director of Human Resources in the press release. “This award reflects the positive and inspiring environment, created by each employee, that makes UMC stand out in the community.”

UMC Health System was ranked fifth this year and has been name to the list 13 times.

“We are extremely proud of UMC employees for creating a work environment that has been recognized by the Texas Association of Business thirteen times,” said Phillip Waldmann, UMC Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer in the press release. “UMC employees exude our culture of Service Is Our Passion with patients, visitors, and each other. This service mindset helps attract and retain the best talent from the state of Texas.

The complete list of winners can be found at TxBiz.org.