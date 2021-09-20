UMC Health System opens new 24-hour Urgent Care Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC is excited to announce the opening of our new Urgent Care Clinic to address non-emergent care needs. The clinic is conveniently located on the UMC Campus – Medical Office Plaza II, 808 Joliet Avenue, Suite 110.

Each year, UMC serves over 75,000 patients in our Emergency Center (EC), with over 50% of these patients seeking non-emergent care. UMC is dedicated to serving our community at the highest level of convenience for them. The new Urgent Care Center will allow patients to receive care with lower costs, shorter wait times and EC-trained providers. This facility is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Emergency centers focus on treating severe and life-threatening conditions whereas urgent care centers focus on treating urgent care and minor emergency patients. Opening the new Urgent Care Center will allow UMC to provide our patients with the best possible care in the most efficient way.

When to visit the Emergency Center:

Experiencing major symptoms (head injury, severe eye injury, poisoning, or paralysis)

Pain in uncommon areas (chest pain, severe headache, or severe abdominal pain)

Uncontrollable bleeding (intestines, or vaginally when pregnant)

High fever

When to visit the Urgent Care Center:

Experiencing minor symptoms (vomiting, cold/flu, or diarrhea)

Pain in a common area (earache, sore throat, typical headache, or painful urination)

Controllable bleeding (skin, need stitches)

Low fever

As we continue to support our community by increasing access to care, we hope to further build upon our foundation of service and our promise to high-quality care.



About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

