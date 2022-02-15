MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that UMC Health System (“UMC”) in Lubbock, Texas, has selected Omnicell’s comprehensive portfolio of Advanced Services solutions to support key pharmacy initiatives, including acute care, outpatient, retail, and 340B program strategies.

UMC has signed a 10-year sole-source agreement for Omnicell’s cloud-based central pharmacy automation and point of care dispensing systems. The partnership is also expected to support UMC’s goals of expanding community pharmacy services through opportunities with Omnicell’s 340B program management services and EnlivenHealth’s patient engagement solutions, helping UMC to drive operational efficiency across its continuum of care. More importantly, these solutions will empower pharmacy staff and clinicians to focus on higher-value tasks that support patient safety.

As a public hospital with a 40-year tenure supporting the Lubbock community, UMC has experienced an increase in demand for its services. According to U.S. Census data, Texas has one of the highest uninsured population rates – at 18.4 percent in 2019, nearly double the national average.1 Programs like the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program and technology-enabled patient engagement solutions are intended to help improve health outcomes for these underserved communities.

“At UMC, our top priority is patient safety and ensuring healthy outcomes for our community,” said John Lowe, vice president of Support Services at UMC Health System. “Partnering with Omnicell, we are building an advanced pharmacy technology strategy that aligns with our vision to streamline and advance the pharmacy and nursing practice across our system. Most importantly, we are laying a technology foundation that will enable the best patient care.”

UMC has embraced the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap designed to develop a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Through automation, intelligence, and expert services, the Autonomous Pharmacy is expected to drive performance and outcomes, and empower clinicians to shift their focus from manual administrative functions to patient support needs.

“As medication management becomes more complex, we believe health systems need end-to-end, cloud-based solutions that will allow them to work smarter, while supporting safe, efficient pharmacy care,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell. “We’re confident that Omnicell’s partnership with UMC will provide comprehensive solutions that bridge acute and ambulatory care to help enhance performance and that are designed to deliver the highest levels of patient safety across the health system.”

About UMC Health System



UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Healthcare facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. Institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell’s innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

