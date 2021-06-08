UMC Health System provides updated on visitation guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from UMC Health System:

UMC strives to always ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, and staff, as we assess visitation and mask protocols. UMC will continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and COVID-19 protocols but began allowing additional visitation on Friday, June 4, 2021.

As you prepare for a visit to UMC, please keep the following in mind:

UMC will continue to require masks for staff, patients, and visitors.

UMC adjusted visitation guidelines to allow additional visitors:

Non-COVID can have visitors of all ages:

Five visitors per patient per day.

For end of life – no limitation on number of visitors.

To continue to keep Lubbock safe and healthy, we are not allowing COVID patients to have visitors, with few exceptions:

Family Birth Center may have one coach or partner per patient

Patients under 18 may have two visitors per patient per day

NICU may have mother + one other visitor

Lobbies will remain closed. View UMC’s full visitor guide here.

