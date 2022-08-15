Press release from UMC Health System:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC Health System has been verified as both a Level 1 Trauma Center and Pediatric Level 2 Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee, a sub-committee of the American College of Surgeons. This achievement recognizes UMC’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.

We are honored to be the only hospital in the region with both verifications. This means, UMC is the only hospital within 400 miles providing the highest level of trauma care for adults and children.

“UMC recognizes how important it is to serve our region and community as a verified trauma center,” says Amber Tucker, Director of Trauma and Burn Services. “We believe that every person deserves the best care possible. This verification acknowledges the exceptional level of care UMC provides our community and region.”

Verified trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance. Each hospital also has an on-site review by a team of experienced site reviewers, as outlined by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma in its current Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual.

Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the COT’s Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers in which participants provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients. This spectrum encompasses the prehospital phase through the rehabilitation process.

To hear from a patient who experienced this life-saving care, visit: https://www.youtube.com/umcmattdawson

About The American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational association of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical education and practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient. The College has over 72,000 members and it is the largest association of surgeons in the world. Longstanding achievements have placed the ACS in the forefront of American surgery and have made it an important advocate for all surgical patients.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to be the primary teaching hospital to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. To learn more, visit umchealthsystem.com. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

