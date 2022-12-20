LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, UMC Health System announced it received “Magnet®” recognition for a second time since joining in 2018.

According to a press release from UMC Health System, the Magnet Recognition Program® recognizes top health care organizations in the nation for achieving nursing excellence.

“UMC’s culture of ‘Service Is Our Passion’ is evident in the care provided by nurses and medical professionals across our organization. Magnet®designation recognizes our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of nursing excellence,” said Jill Shanklin, Vice President of Nursing Excellence in a press release. “This achievement will have only been accomplished because of the support, coordination, and diligent efforts of leaders and frontline staff, who have dedicated their lives to the care of our patients.”

UMC Health System said it received three “exemplars,” which are instances of positive work unique to an organization.



Magnet® recognition is earned after an extensive five-year review centered around clinical excellence.

The Magnet Recognition Program® is administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, UMC Health System said.