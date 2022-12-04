SHALLOWATER, Texas — UMC Health System and the Shallowater Independent School District will host the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic on Monday, December 5.

A ribbon cutting event will take place at 9:00 a.m. at 1502 12th Street.

According to a press release from UMC Health System, the SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic will house Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs for Shallowater ISD students.

“The CMA program began last year and provides students with real-world, hands-on learning experiences, both in the classroom and in direct patient care as part of clinical rotations in UMC community clinics throughout Lubbock, the press release said. “The OT program is the first of its kind among high schools in the State of Texas. In its first year of state approval, this innovative program provides students with the knowledge and skills necessary for a career in Occupational Therapy.”

UMC Health System said renovations for the new clinic began in September of 2022 and were completed in November of 2022.

The learning space was refinished with new flooring, paint, furniture, instructional technology, and secure storage space for healthcare education equipment.

“We are thankful to UMC for this opportunity and for our growing partnership in the area of Career and Technical Education” said Aron Strickland, Shallowater ISD Assistant Superintendent in the press release “Together, we are creating life changing learning experiences for our students while also addressing critical healthcare needs in West Texas.”