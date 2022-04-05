LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and UMC is playing a part in taking a stand.

Join us at our Pinwheel Ceremony to raise awareness.

In Lubbock County, an average of 3 children per day become confirmed victims of abuse and neglect. Join UMC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, April 5, for “Pinwheels for Prevention” in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The UMC Children’s Hospital providers and staff will place pinwheels in the children’s courtyard, where they will be visible to patients, staff, and visitors throughout the month of April.

In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention through Pinwheels for Prevention. Internationally, the Blue Ribbon is recognized as the sign for Child Abuse Awareness.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month is a time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect, and to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families. During the month of April, and throughout the year, communities are encouraged to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness strategies and activities and promote prevention across the country. Join UMC and many local partners as we work together through the GO BLUE LUBBOCK campaign to coordinate efforts.

Who: UMC Health System

What: Pinwheels for Prevention and National Child Abuse Prevention Month

When: Tuesday, April 5 at 12PM

Where: Courtyard between Main building and East Tower

