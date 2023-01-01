Melanie Garza and Austin Davis welcomed Declan on New Year’s Day 2023. (Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a boy!

On Sunday, UMC Health System announced the birth of its first baby of 2023.

Melanie Garza and Austin Davis welcomed their son, Declan, into the world Sunday morning at UMC Children’s Hospital.

Declan was born at 5:24 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces, according to a press release from UMC Health System.

“We are so excited to have Declan here! We look forward to celebrating the new year, making sweet memories and spending time together as a family,” his mother Melanie said the press release said.

UMC Health System said when receiving the news about having the first baby, Melanie shared “That’s wonderful news.”

UMC Health System said both mother and baby were doing well Sunday morning and are spending some quality time snuggling and resting.

Welcome to the world Declan!

