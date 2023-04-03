LUBBOCK, Texas — On April 4, the University Medical Center Health System will host a job fair at the UMC McInturff Conference Center from 7:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

The UMC Health System job fair aims to “expand our family of employees in West Texas,” said the press release.

The job fair will offer both clinical and non-clinical positions for those interested in working for UMC Health System.

“The Job Fair offers a chance for candidates to learn more about our health system, employee benefits, and future career growth opportunities,” said the press release

For more information on positions available, visit https://umchealthsystem.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External